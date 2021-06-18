Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades' stance on Tom Cairney swoop becomes clearer

With Sheffield United looking to bounce back from what was a disastrous 2020/21 campaign, it will be intriguing to see what approach manager Slavisa Jokanovic will take in terms of his recruitment.

Whilst the Serbian will be determined to bolster his squad by splashing the cash this summer, he cannot afford to use a considerable amount of the club's budget on one player.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Jokanovic knows exactly what it takes to achieve success at this level having guided Fulham to promotion via the play-offs in 2018.

One of the key reasons for why the Cottagers were able to secure a return to the top-flight during this particular campaign was the form illustrated by Tom Cairney.

The 30-year-old midfielder thrived under the guidance of Jokanovic as he provided 11 direct goal contributions in 37 appearances.

Having witnessed just how effective Cairney can be at this level, it is hardly a surprise that the Blades boss has already been linked with a move for him this summer.

A recent report from TEAMtalk revealed that although United are interested in the Scotland international, they would have to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £10m in order to secure his services.

In a fresh update concerning the Blades' pursuit of Cairney, it has now been revealed that the club will resist the temptation to force through a move.

According to the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic and Cairney would both be interested in a potential reunion at Bramall Lane but United are reluctant to rush this particular pursuit.

Any potential swoop may also depend on whether Fulham manager Scott Parker decides to leave the club in order to take charge of AFC Bournemouth next season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Cairney was unable to prevent Fulham from suffering relegation from the Premier League last season after suffering a serious knee injury in December, he has illustrated in the past that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at Championship level.

During the 292 games that he has played in this division, the midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on 42 occasions whilst he has also chipped in with 47 assists.

Providing that Cairney is able to replicate the performance levels which saw him average WhoScored match ratings of 6.98 and 7.33 in his two most recent Championship campaigns, he could turn out to be a fantastic signing for the Blades.

If United are looking to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next year, it could be argued that they should meet Fulham's valuation for Cairney as the midfielder may be able to play a key role in the club's push for promotion.

