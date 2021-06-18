Call of Duty Vanguard: Insider Reveals Leaked Footage Of Gameplay Has Emerged

Call of Duty Vanguard will supposedly be the next game to come out in the very popular franchise and many leakers have seen early footage of the unreleased game.

Vanguard, which will be the predecessor to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, could be released later this year and looks to be heading back to World War 2.

It is very early doors so the game is still in early development but the name has already been leaked and some of the themes of the game, so it is not a shock to see leakers suggest they have seen footage.

Call of Duty is highly successful at the moment with Cold War and also the Battle Royale game mode Warzone, but it feels like the gaming community wants a new game to come out sooner rather than later.

Latest Leaks

Reddit and Twitter are the places to look for information and leaks, and if you look at ‘COD Vanguard Footage’ on Twitter, a tweet comes up from one leaker revealing some new details about the upcoming game.

Twitter user @TheMW2Ghost claims to have seen some early unreleased footage of the game, and it seems to reveal that like past leaks have said, the game will be heading back to

WW2.

The supposed footage showed uniformed WW2 soldiers, as well as some weapons seen in this era, like the Kar98k, the Trench Shotgun and Molotovs.

Another piece of information was that the Hud supposedly looked like the ones in Call of Duty World at War.

If all this is to be believed, then the COD community are in for a great historic game later this year and it is understandable to see why so many fans are wanting the game to come out as soon as possible.

