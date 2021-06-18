Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Williams driver George Russell has offered his thoughts on the latest rumours surrounding his and Valtteri Bottas' futures with speculation once again kicking up in recent days.

It's not the first time this season we've seen talk increase over Russell potentially taking Bottas' place at Mercedes and it certainly won't be the last, especially with both their respective contracts at their current teams expiring at the end of 2021.

And, with the French Grand Prix upon us this weekend, there will be plenty of eyes trained on the two drivers to see just how they're going to perform at Circuit Paul Ricard, particularly with it being a strong track historically for Mercedes and so you would expect Valtteri to be challenging near the front.

George, meanwhile, has been asked about the rumours in his pre-weekend press conference and he was pretty coy on the situation, as he opted to take the diplomatic route with his answer:

“Obviously, I’m aware of all of the speculation, but right now I’m just enjoying driving race by race.

“I want to get my future nailed down at some point. But right now I’m just focused on this weekend, French Grand Prix into Austria.

It’s sometimes exciting not knowing what the future holds.

“I’m still a Williams driver. I haven’t signed any contracts beyond [2021]. So I’m just fully focused on my job at the moment.

“So as I said, hopefully, my future gets settled one way or another, maybe come the summer break.”

We've seen this a fair bit from George this season in that he's opted to focus just on himself and take things race-by-race, especially after what happened at Imola.

That approach could well help him in the long run, too, particularly with Bottas currently struggling badly for form.

