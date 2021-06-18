Halo Infinite: First Season Confirmed To Be Based On Halo Reach

Halo Infinite is on the way and gaming fans will be excited to hear that it has been confirmed that the first season of the game will be based on Halo Reach.

Halo is one of the most popular franchises to ever appear on Xbox and Halo Infinite will be the 16th edition and the sixth main installment of the series.

This makes Halo Infinite one of the most highly anticipated releases on Xbox and there has already been many discussions about when the game will finally come out.

With more and more details being released around the game, the excitement is building, and we will continue to provide you with all the latest information as soon as it comes out.

First Season of Halo Infinite Confirmed

Like many games these days, Halo Infinite will be doing seasons and these seasons will have battle passes.

The first season will be named “Heroes of Reach” and players will have a lot of customizable options at their disposal.

Gamers will also have the Yoroi Armour available to them for free if they get involved in the events of Season 1.

It also seems like there will be a collaboration between Xbox and Nintendo. If this is to be true, then we could see Halo Infinite become available to play on Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Full details are still not known around the game but there is a lot that we can gather from finding out the season will be based on Halo Reach, which was released 11 years ago and was a fan favourite, so many will be excited to see some of the features coming to Halo Infinite.

The game will also have challenges in Season One for players to complete and some of these challenges will be available even if you don’t buy the battle pass.

