WWE Hell in a Cell: Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair – how to watch, prediction and more

The wait is almost over. Hell in a Cell is set to return this Sunday.

In the countdown towards the SummerSlam season, WWE will show its final pay-per-view event from the ThunderDome this weekend, and it promises to be packed full of action.

GiveMeSport Women has put together everything you need to know ahead of the event, including our predictions for each fight...

What is Hell in a Cell?

Hell in a Cell is an annual pay-per-view wrestling event held each year by WWE. The show has been running for more than a decade, after making its debut back in 2009.

Two fighters will enter the ring, which is surrounded by a 20-foot-high roofed cell structure. This year, the RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship winners will flex their muscles and look to fend off their rivals. Another main card women's fight will also be in the lineup.

Who is fighting?

Perhaps the most anticipated clash of the evening will be between reigning RAW champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. In the lead up to Sunday's event, these two have had their teeth at each other's throats during their Monday Night RAW meetings – building the narrative that their Hell in a Cell fight is going to be wild.

Bianca Belair will take on Bayley in the women's SmackDown event and will look to make an impact on her first ever appearance on Hell in a Cell.

The third women's fight of the night will feature Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler – another rivalry that has been building in the lead up to Sunday's event.

How can I watch?

Hell in a Cell airs this Sunday at 7pm ET, 12am BST. The event is available for purchase on Peacock for US viewers and via the WWE Network for the rest of the world.

Additionally, expert analysis in the build up to the show will be airing on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Peacock and the WWE Website.

Predictions

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair – RAW Women's Championship

Ripley will put her RAW Women's Championship title on the line this weekend when she faces Charlotte Flair. In the weeks leading up to Hell in a Cell, the two have stirred up a fierce rivalry. During a Monday Night Raw tag team match, which featured Ripley and Flair on the same team, the two still couldn't help but attack each other rather than their opponents.

It's going to be an unmissable fight and Ripley's status perhaps makes her the favourite, but Flair is angry and has enough to humiliate The Nightmare inside the cell. Plus, as the event's first ever woman to compete on the PPV card in 2016, The Queen has enough experience to be able to take Ripley down, whereas this will be the Aussie's first time in the cage.

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley – SmackDown Women's Championship

This fight could be another upset for a reigning champion. While Belair holds the cards as the SmackDown champion, she is yet to make an appearance on Hell in a Cell. For Bayley however, this will be her third consecutive appearance at the event.

She may have been beaten on both occasions so far, but Bayley will have the upper hand of experience over Belair. Plus, after being beaten two years in a row, she will be eager to return and finally get her victory, which could come at the mercy of SmackDown champion Belair.

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss and her doll Lilly will welcome Shayna Baszler to the cell on Sunday night as the terrifying storyline that has been building comes to a head.

This is the first pay-per-view event for Little Miss Bliss since she adopted her new character and the former Women's Triple Crown Champion will be seeking revenge on Baszler after referring to Lilly as "a stupid doll."

Baszler recently blamed Bliss for her loss in the Women's Tag Team titles, so The Queen of Spades is going to be riled up in the cell. However, this storyline suggests no one gets away with insulting Bliss' new friend Lilly...

