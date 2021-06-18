Gameplay footage released of AEW game featuring Darby Allin

AEW looks set to step into the gaming world after revealing the first snippets of gameplay online.

While there aren't a huge amount of details that have been revealed so far regarding their upcoming release, there has been plenty of discussion ahead of one of the most anticipated launches in the virtual wrestling genre for years.

It is uncertain that this stage whether it will have the capacity to go head-to-head with WWE 2K22, which will be looking to make amends for their last launch that received intense criticism.

While there are two games currently on AEW Games' radar, Casino Double or Nothing and Elite General Manager on the way, there has not been a console version of the game that players can digest.

However, it looks like that possibility could be edging closer to reality as more content has been revealed ahead of its release in the near future.

AEW Video Game Trailer Revealed

AEW Games' official YouTube channel presented a new episode of the 2.Show, which provides updates on the goings-on within their department and what fans can expect in the coming months.

While Kenny Omega no longer presents the show, his voiceover provided some context behind Darby Allin's character model in the future console game.

While the update may only be small, it provided an intriguing insight in relation to what AEW fans can expect. Sure, he may be fighting against what appears to be a blank character, but his Coffin Drop appeared to be smooth and equally as brutal as it does in the ring in real life.

There is very little information regarding the upcoming release, but we would be hugely surprised if PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S do not get their own copies. Despite being fairly new to the gaming industry, it will be interesting to see what AEW Games come up with and whether it will be enough to take on their wrestling rivals over in Connecticut.

Time will tell.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News