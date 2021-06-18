Belgium's European conquest continued apace yesterday after they survived a scare against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Denmark took a deserved lead in the opening exchanges of their emotional Euro 2020 clash but the number one-ranked side in the world soon roared back into the life in the second half.

The Belgians showed exactly why they are ranked above every other side on the planet with some sumptuous play to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win in front of a packed Danish crowd.

After their tepid first-half showing, manager Roberto Martinez moved quickly to introduce changes, turning to none other than talismanic midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne missed Belgium's opening clash as he continued to recover from a facial injury sustained in the Champions League final but his availability, even off the bench, for their second match would've been a massive boost.

It seems the Manchester City star certainly had some sort of point to prove as well, setting Copenhagen alight from the moment he set foot on the pitch.

Poor old Denmark simply didn't stand a chance against a De Bruyne firing on all cylinders fiercely determined to drive Belgium to victory.

His assist for Thorgan Hazard's equaliser was simply gorgeous. A glorious touch inside the box saw him send the Danish defence on a merry dance before he put it on a plate for Hazard.

He wasn't done there, however, as he rifled home a stinging effort with his lethal left foot to snatch the lead for the Belgians on the night.

He might have only been on the field for a half, but De Bruyne was just different gravy to everyone else.

Unsurprisingly, his highlights have been doing the rounds on social media following his electrifying performance and they make for incredible viewing.

He's just so good, isn't he?

His side were unable to add to the goal tally in the end but you can't help but feel that the ominous Belgium machine is just starting to purr.

Their focus will now turn to Ukraine as they look to build up a head of a steam ahead of the business end of the championships.

With De Bruyne pulling the strings for a full 90 minutes, the Ukrainians could be in for a long old night.

