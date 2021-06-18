Man United submit transfer bid for World Cup winner compared to Virgil van Dijk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have launched a bid to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Football Terrace LATEST with Pete O'Rourke: Man United get wires crossed over Kieran Trippier!

What's the latest transfer news involving Varane?

It has been claimed that the Red Devils have made an offer of £50m to sign Varane as they look to bolster their centre-back options this summer.

However, Real are reportedly holding out for as much as £80m, a fee that United are reluctant to pay. It is understood that the two clubs remain in talks over the player, whose contract expires next year.

How has Varane started at the Euros?

Varane is currently representing France at the European Championships, and he was in fine form on Tuesday night as Les Bleus got their campaign off to a winning start.

Facing Germany in Munich, Varane was a rock at the back for the French side. As per WhoScored, he made a staggering nine clearances - six more than any of his teammates - and blocked two shots.

He received a WhoScored match rating of 7.82 - a mark that was only bettered by midfield Paul Pogba on the night (7.86) - as France held on for an important 1-0 victory.

What has Gary Neville said about Varane?

Neville, who played for United for 17 years, is clearly a fan of Varane.

Speaking back in 2020, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Sky Sports pundit claimed that Varane deserves to be viewed as a better player than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk due to his ability to win silverware consistently.

Neville said: "I think we've got an amazing group of young players in England, but we have to think about the other players that exist.

"Jadon Sancho is a talent, but we can't start putting him in the category of these world stars who are winning European Cups and World Cups regularly.

"That's why I put Raphael Varane ahead of Virgil van Dijk. He's won so many European Cups, a World Cup, he's an amazing player."

Since Neville made these comments, van Dijk has gone on to win a Premier League title, so he may have changed his mind, but it appears that he sees Varane as one of the best players in his position in the world over recent years.

1 of 15 How much did Manchester United pay for Angel Di Maria? £70m £59.7m £45m £50m

Will United bow down to Real's demands?

Right now, it seems that United and Real are a considerable distance apart in their valuations of Varane, suggesting that a deal is far from being agreed.

Yet United have spent £80m on a central defender before, and it wasn't long ago. Back in 2019, the 13-time Premier League winners paid that amount of money to bring Harry Maguire to Old Trafford from Leicester.

This shows that they have history when it comes to paying big money on defenders. If they feel that Varane could make a major difference next year and turn the team into genuine title contenders, then they may bow down to Real's demands, and splash out £80m on a centre-back for the second time in two years.

News Now - Sport News