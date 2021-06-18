Amanda Nunes: UFC star nominated for Best MMA Fighter award

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reigning UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has been nominated Best MMA Fighter in the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Nunes is the first woman to become a two-division UFC belt holder and is currently ranked as the number one women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

The Brazilian is on a 12-match win streak at the moment dating back to 2014 and last lost a bout against Cat Zingano at UFC 178.

Since then, the 33-year-old has scored victories over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and most recently Megan Anderson back in March.

Next up for Nunes is America’s Julianna Nicole Peña, with the pair scheduled to headline UFC 265.

Given her dominance, it is hardly surprising that Nunes has been recognised for her performances. The ESPY Awards are presented by the American broadcast network ABC and honour excellence in sports across the calendar year.

Also nominated for the MMA Best Fighter category are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Francis Ngannou and Rose Namajunas.

The latter won a thrilling fight with Zhang Weili at UFC 261, knocking out her opponent early in the first round after landing a head kick.

Nunes is also up for the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports category. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, gymnastics icon Simone Biles and Seattle Storm Basketball player Breanna Stewart have also been put up for the honour.

The awards will be broadcast on ABC on Saturday, July 10th.

News Now - Sport News