Joe Joyce is set to take on Carlos Takam inside the boxing ring next month and we have all the details you need to know ahead of the bout.

The pair will meet shortly before Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Joyce, 35, will be looking to extend his undefeated record to 13 fights but faces stern competition from Takam, who once competed against two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In his last bout, Joyce achieved his best victory of his career, stunning Daniel Dubois with a 10th round KO.

Takam, now aged 40, last stepped into the ring in July 2020, beating Jerry Forest by unanimous decision.

The two veterans are set to put on an explosive show when they meet next month and the winner could potentially set up a fight with the winner of Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, who fight in September.

Here is all of the details you need to know surrounding Joyce vs Takam:

Date

The official date has been confirmed! Joyce will take on Takam on Saturday, July 24 2021.

Venue

The fight will take place at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London. This stadium has a capacity of 12,500 and, should restrictions be lifted by then, we could see a sell-out crowd.

Tickets

Ticket news has yet to be released, but we can expect an announcement in due course so make sure to check back here and we will keep you up to date with any developments.

Live Stream

Joyce vs Takam is going to be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and will not be a pay-per-view bout.

If you are a customer of BT Sport, you can watch the bout for free with your subscription.

Odds

The early indications are that Joyce is the heavy favourite in the betting market.

Betfair are one of the early bookmakers to produce odds on the fight and they have Joyce as the 1/8 favourite for this clash.

If you fancy Takam to produce an upset, you can get odds of 9/2.

The unlikely scenario of a draw has been placed at 25/1.

Stats

Here are the stats of both fighters heading into this bout:

Joe Joyce

Age: 35

Height: 6'6"

Fights: 12

Wins: 12

Wins by KO: 11

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Carlos Takam

Age: 40

Height: 6'2"

Fights: 45

Wins: 39

Wins by KO: 28

Losses: 5

Draws: 1

