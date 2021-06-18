Crystal Palace's next manager: Eagles 'set for talks' with boss who has 62% win rate

Crystal Palace have approached the representatives of former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre as the search for their next manager rumbles on, according to The Guardian.

What's the latest news on Palace's manager search?

The Eagles have been looking for a new manager since the departure of Roy Hodgson last month, and it seemed that they had found his replacement last week when Nuno Espirito Santo was heavily linked with landing the job.

However, talks between Nuno and Palace broke down, meaning that the south London club are still looking for Hodgson's successor. Swansea's Steve Cooper has also reportedly caught the eye of Palace, and now another candidate appears to be in the running.

It is understood that Palace have reached out to those close to Favre, and talks between the two parties are set to take place in the coming days.

What is Favre's pedigree?

The 63-year-old started off his coaching career in his homeland of Switzerland. He spent over a decade in the country, finishing his time with a flourish by winning back-to-back league titles at FC Zurich.

A move to Germany followed in 2007, where he managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach prior to trying his luck in Ligue 1 with Nice. After two seasons at the helm there, which included a third-place finish in 2016/17, Dortmund came calling.

Under Favre, the German side secured second spot in the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons, but they were unable to knock Bayern Munich off their perch, and the experienced manager was sent packing in December 2020.

What was Favre's win rate at Dortmund?

Favre's spell at Dortmund was a largely positive one, with his side finishing just two points behind Bayern back in 2018/19 in an exciting title race.

He also picked up silverware along the way, as Dortmund won the German Super Cup at the start of the 2019/20 season.

In total, he took charge of 110 matches and won 68 of them, giving him a win rate of 62%.

Would Favre bring something different to Palace?

During Hodgson's time at Palace, the side were often relatively cautious with their approach, as shown by the fact that they scored 195 goals in his 162 games at the club (1.2 per match).

Looking at the candidates linked with replacing him, it seemed that Palace were keen on continuing to go down the safety-first route moving forwards as well.

Wolves scored a mere 36 goals under Nuno this term, while Cooper's Swansea had the third-best defensive record in the Championship as he guided them to the play-off final.

However, Favre is a far more attacking-minded coach. Dortmund scored 245 goals in their 110 matches with Favre in the dugout (2.23 per game), scoring over 80 league goals in both his full seasons at the club.

Furthermore, he likes his team to dominate the ball, as Dortmund had 59.5% possession in the Bundesliga across the 2019/20 campaign, while Hodgson's Palace had just 40.2% possession this year in the Premier League.

These numbers suggest that Favre would want Palace to be playing on front foot, taking the game to the opposition whenever possible. If he brought this mentality to Selhurst Park, he could take the team in a completely different direction to the one they took under Hodgson, and the one that they may have been set to continue on if Nuno or Cooper were given the role.

