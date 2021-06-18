Halo Infinite: Playable Technical Test Confirmed By Developers

Halo Infinite will hopefully be on its way soon and it has been revealed that a playable technical test will be released before the game comes out.

Halo Infinite is highly anticipated, but due to recent world events, the release of the game has been delayed.

Being such a popular franchise, and with Halo Infinite being the sixth main installment of the series, the excitement for the game is huge.

There is a lot of information out surrounding the game and we have all of this in one place down below.

Technical Test Confirmed By Developers and Coming Soon

There hadn’t been a lot of news lately around the game, but developers 343 finally had some information to share.

They announced that the game will be available to play for players so that they can test whether the game works well.

Sadly not all gamers will be able to get their hands on this and some will have to wait until full release.

We do not know for now how you can get your hands on the playable test at the moment but when we do we will update you.

It has also been revealed that this early playable version of Halo Infinite will be available at some point in the summer, with an exact date being announced soon.

What got fans even more excited for the game was the trailer that was released in the past and you can see it down below.

The technical test will have a lot of the multiplayer games available to play, and this means players will have an abundance of game play at their disposal.

However of course not everything will be shown in this early access game as the developers won’t want to reveal everything before full release.

