Halo Infinite: Developers confirm return of Big Team Battles

The developers of Halo Infinite have revealed that Big Team Battle will be making a long-awaited return to the franchise.

343 Industries are currently working hard to give us the next chapter of the futuristic first-person shooter and is one of the most eagerly anticipated new launches of the year.

We first saw Big Team Battles all the way back during Halo 2, which was released for Xbox 360 back in 2004 and was developed by Bungie before 343 got themselves involved in the series.

While the fifth edition to the series saw lobbies that consisted of 8v8, the developers are keen to up the ante even further with Halo Infinite.

The first season is believed to be based on the events during Reach, which could suggest that Battle Passes and free-to-play modes could be introduced further down the line, following the tracks of Call of Duty: Warzone.

While the multiplayer trailer appears to be as vibrant and ever-evolving as usual, we expect there is plenty more that Microsoft is hiding with the release date expected to come before the end of 2021.

Big Team Battle returns to Halo Infinite

But yes, the great news is that Big Team Battles will be returning as will be making its debut on next-generation consoles Xbox Series X and S, and will offer up a staggering 24 players within PvP.

343 are really making the effort with its new gaming engine and servers to be able to produce this, maintaining all of the foundational qualities that players have adored so much over the years.

Of course, 12v12 will be the largest number of players in BTB history and 343 confirmed exactly that in a blog post on their HaloWayPoint.

These are exciting times for Halo fans across the globe. Stick with us and we will provide more information as we get it.

