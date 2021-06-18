Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Fresh update surfaces regarding Hoops' George Cox pursuit

Queens Park Rangers have already made a brisk start to their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign by drafting in four players.

Andre Dozzell became the latest addition to the Hoops' squad earlier this week following the club's decision to secure the services of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field.

Determined to assemble a team which is capable of mounting a push for a top-six finish next year, it wouldn't be at all surprising if QPR manager Mark Warburton brings in some more fresh faces between now and August.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged as a potential target for the Hoops is Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox.

A report from West London Sport on Wednesday revealed that QPR were keeping tabs on the 23-year-old's situation ahead of a potential swoop.

Football Insider then reported yesterday that Fortuna Sittard had rejected a bid believed to be in the region of £500,000 from Warburton's side for Cox.

In a fresh update, it has now been revealed that the Hoops have not been deterred by this particular setback.

According to West London Sport, QPR are still confident that they can secure a deal for Cox this summer as talks between the club and Fortuna Sittard over the defender are currently ongoing.

Whilst Warburton is currently able to call upon the services of Lee Wallace and Niko Hamalainen, the arrival of a new left-back could potentially force this duo to step up their performance levels during the upcoming campaign which in turn could have a profound impact on the club's fortunes.

However, when you consider that Cox's current deal at Fortuna Sittard is not set to expire until 2023, QPR may be forced to spend a considerable amount of money in order to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although QPR would have been disappointed by the Dutch side's decision to reject their initial bid for Cox, they are clearly determined to complete this signing and thus it wouldn't be a shock if they make progress in their pursuit in the coming days.

A stand-out performer for Fortuna Sittard last season, Cox provided 10 direct goal contributions for his side in the Eredivisie and illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving at this level by averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.97.

Whereas the defender may take some time to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to play in this division during his career, there is no reason why he cannot become a regular member of Warburton's starting eleven in the future.

By continuing to bolster his squad this summer, the QPR boss could potentially guide his side to a barnstorming start to the upcoming campaign.

