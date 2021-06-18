Animal Crossing New Horizons: Nintendo President Confirms New Content Is On The Way

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a hugely popular game and the Nintendo President has revealed that they will not stop providing new content for the game.

The social simulation video game series developed and published by Nintendo is available on the Nintendo Switch and should be available on the Nintendo Switch Pro when it is released.

What is great about the game is that it is available for all ages and therefore it has a lot of demand, and is arguably one of the most popular games on the handheld console.

Nintendo President Confirms New Content Coming To Animal Crossing New Horizons

Two years after its release, Nintendo has maintained the game's popularity well by bringing out new content every now and then.

The content has been great and has kept the gaming community intrigued and entertained by Animal Crossing.

Nothing was announced around the game at the E3 Event, which did worry fans, but an interview by the Nintendo for America President Doug Bowser revealed some great information.

What was interesting about the interview was that the pandemic saw Animal Crossing New Horizon receive a lot more attraction and gain more casual players.

He also mentioned that they will be releasing new content for the game and have many plans for new content, so it doesn’t look like they will be stopping anytime soon.

His comments would have excited gamers who might have been worried that the game wasn’t mentioned at E3. He said: "While we didn’t talk about it [during the E3 Nintendo Direct], we absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with. Look for more to come."

It is good to have someone so open about future plans, some who leave fans in the dark tend to see their games drop in demand due to people getting bored and not knowing about any changes.

We do not know the details of these new plans yet, however it is definitely exciting to hear about and Animal Crossing fans will be over the moon about this latest announcement.

