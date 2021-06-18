Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlos Takam revealed that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been giving him advice in the build-up to his fight against Joe Joyce on July 24 at the SSE Arena in London.

Takam (39-5, 1 NC) has grown close to Ngannou since sparring with him prior to his win over Fabio Maldonado in February 2020, with the pair keeping in regular contact.

Joyce, like Takam, has also sparred with Ngannou in the past, having invited him to take part in his training camp for his British title clash with Daniel Dubois in November 2020.

Speaking ahead of the fight at Wembley, Takam told SecondsOut: “I know Francis sparred with Joe Joyce.

"When they asked me to spar with Joe I said I didn’t want to but they could spar my friend Francis if they want and Francis said yes.

“Francis says he’s a tough guy and he hits hard. But he said he didn’t want to say he was like a Mike Tyson, because Joe Joyce can’t move like Mike Tyson… he always comes in straight.

“He told me he’s a good guy but not dangerous.”

Putney's 35-year-old Juggernaut has warned Takam he will walk right through him but the Cameroonian-born Frenchman brings with him a mountain of experience which he feels will prove too much for the Olympic silver medallist.

He added: “Joe Joyce is a strong guy but he doesn’t have experience like me, he has never fought someone like me.

“Joe Joyce is not the best fighter I have fought but I am going to be the best fighter Joe Joyce has fought.

“He is a good opponent for me to come back to the UK. London is like my second home. Fans there are waiting for me, every day they’re writing me ‘Carlos, when you come back in London? When will you fight back in London?’

“I have time to prepare for this fight and I am going to go and win the fight. This is a good opportunity for me to come back home and to come back up in the heavyweight division.

“I am so excited, so happy to be coming back to London.”

However, given the sheer amount of damage Takam has sustained since his debut in 2005, it is very much Joyce's fight to lose at this stage of his career.

