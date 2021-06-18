Watford transfer news: Manager issues update on the future of Hornets-linked ace Lewis Ferguson

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford's renaissance under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz last season culminated in the club achieving an immediate return to the Premier League.

With the Hornets set to face Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether they opt to make any further alterations to their squad in the transfer window.

Having already secured the services of Danny Rose, Kwadwo Baah, Imran Louza, Ashley Fletcher and Mattie Pollock, Watford may be tempted to swoop for a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Vicarage Road in recent months.

A report from the Watford Observer in May revealed that Aberdeen had rejected two offers from the Hornets for Lewis Ferguson who submitted a transfer request as he tried to force through a move to the Premier League.

Whilst the Hornets have yet to make any further inroads regarding their pursuit of the midfielder, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they decide to submit an improved bid between now and August.

Making reference to Ferguson's future, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has revealed that whilst the club are not actively looking to sell the 21-year-old, they would consider letting him go if they receive an offer which is too good to turn down.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Glass said: "It is important to be clear that the club is not actively trying to sell Lewis.

"We know we have a really talented player on our hands.

"We know it is important that we nurture him in the right way.

"Until somebody comes along with a bid that the club finds acceptable he is going to play for us."

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Ferguson was for Aberdeen last season, it is hardly a shock that Glass is taking this particular stance on the midfielder's future.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07, Ferguson also provided 13 direct goal contributions in 35 appearances as he helped the Dons secure a fourth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

With the midfielder seeking a move to the Premier League, Watford should test Aberdeen's resolve by submitting another offer as he definitely possesses the talent needed to thrive at this particular level.

Ferguson's arrival may also force the likes of Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes in the top-flight next season.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News