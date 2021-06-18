Tyson Fury has backed Conor McGregor to win his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in style when the two go head-to-head in the Octagon on July 10.

The Irishman is scheduled to take on the 32-year-old American at UFC 264 in Nevada next month for the third and most likely final time.

McGregor and Poirier have fought two times before, with the former winning their first bout in 2014 via technical knockout.

However, in the second fight, which took place a few months back, The Diamond knocked McGregor our cold in the second round. This was the first time that the Irishman lost via knockout in his MMA career.

The two are braced for a trilogy fight on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. McGregor will be keen on avenging his defeat in January and Fury, who also faces a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, has opined that he will win the fight in style.

As quoted by the Mirror, the Gypsy King stated in an interview with BT Sport: "It's Conor McGregor's final roll of the dice. If he loses this one it's curtains isn't it?

I think he wins this one and I think he wins it in style, to be fair.

Fury is a known admirer of McGregor, so it's no surprise he will be rooting for the Irishman. The 32-year-old will be keen on bouncing back from his defeat to Poirier, but it will be a daunting task.

In his last seven fights, the American has suffered just one defeat, which came against unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019. He seems to be in a good run of form, so beating him won't be easy for the Irishman.

The fight between McGregor and Poirier in the lightweight category is one of five on the main card of UFC 264.

The other fights currently scheduled are:

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, Welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy, Heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya , Women's Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka, Bantamweight

