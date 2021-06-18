Aston Villa transfer news: 'Inevitable' Jack Grealish will leave Villa Park this summer

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes it's inevitable that Jack Grealish will leave Aston Villa this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

O'Rourke feels that Villa captain Grealish is likely to leave his boyhood club this summer and has even suggested that his exit is inevitable.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, "From my perspective I think they’re planning for life without Jack Grealish right now, they got the Buendia deal done early which was smart business by Villa and also beat Arsenal to his signature which was a big boost for them as well."

He added, "I just think that it’s inevitable that Jack Grealish will leave Villa this summer."

Which Premier League club could Grealish join?

The journalist suggests that Manchester City are leading the race to sign Grealish, but it would take a record transfer fee in the region of £100m to prize him away from Villa.

O'Rourke said, "It seems as if all signals do point to Manchester City and we’re probably talking for a record transfer fee as well, probably close to £100m for Grealish who has lit up the recent England friendlies just before the Euros.

"At the Euros he's going to have some Manchester City teammates in his ear saying come and join me at the Etihad, life's brilliant. The prospect of working under Pep Guardiola is going to be hard to resist for Jack Grealish."

He added, "If I was a betting man I would say Jack Grealish is likely to end up at City, and that will probably mean that Harry Kane won't end up at Manchester City this summer."

How did Grealish perform in the Premier League this season?

Grealish's importance to Villa this season cannot be overstated.

According to WhoScored, the Villa captain was the third highest performer in England's top flight this term with a rating of 7.56. In just 24 Premier League starts he recorded 16 goal contributions, including ten assists which ranked him fourth in the assist charts this season.

Grealish suffered a shinbone injury in February according to Transfermarkt, which kept the 25-year-old out of the side at a crucial phase of the season. It meant that the maestro was absent for 12 games in the latter stages of the campaign and Villa dropped into the bottom half of the table.

Can Aston Villa survive without Grealish?

Possibly, yes.

Grealish leaving would undoubtedly be a hefty blow to Villa, however they have already started making plans that would ensure that the impact of his departure would be minimised.

Villa have already acted astutely in the transfer market with the early signing of Emi Buendia from Norwich City. The Argentine had 31 goal contributions in the Championship this season and made more assists than any other player with 16.

He may end up being Grealish's replacement if the England international were to leave.

According to reports from Sky Sports in recent days, Villa have had a bid for Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe rejected. This suggests that the side are set to continue their activity in this summer's transfer window.

