Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti 'wants Toffees star to join him at Real Madrid'

Carlo Ancelotti wants Everton midfielder Allan to join him at Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central.

What's the latest transfer news involving Allan?

The experienced Italian manager only left the Toffees at the start of the month, but he is already planning to try and sign one of his former players.

Allan and Ancelotti worked together at Napoli and Everton, and it is understood that they could be set to be reunited at Real this summer.

Ancelotti reportedly wants to freshen up his midfield options in the Spanish capital, and has identified Allan as a player that he would like to bring in during the current transfer window.

Is Ancelotti likely to be backed by Real to sign Allan?

It is claimed that the club's hierarchy do have some concerns about Allan's age.

He turns 31 next January, and the side already have Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their ranks who are also into their thirties, with the former now being 35, while Casemiro is 29.

Despite Real's reservations, Ancelotti is still keen, but he will reportedly not push for the move if Allan is unconvinced that he should join Los Blancos.

What were Allan's stats in 2020/21?

The Brazilian had a difficult opening campaign in England as he was only able to feature in 24 league matches due to injuries.

Despite his lack of game time at certain stages of the season, he still managed to make 80 tackles in the Premier League - 16 more than any of his teammates (via WhoScored).

He received an average game rating from WhoScored of 6.77 across the course of the campaign, making him the second-best performing midfielder for Everton behind Abdoulaye Doucoure (6.78).

Would losing Allan be a big blow for Everton?

Allan did make a positive impact in some respects this term for Everton. In the 24 league matches that he featured in, the side kept nine clean sheets, while they only managed three in the 14 games that he missed. This indicates that they were a harder team to break down when Allan was available to protect the back line.

His tackling statistics also show how he added some grit to Everton's midfield, ensuring that the team were not a soft touch when he was around.

However, his fitness issues cannot be disregarded, and having come from a top Italian club in Napoli, Everton's fans may have hoped for a little more from Allan.

Given that he is now into his thirties, and he has struggled to remain in peak condition for much of the past year, it might not be the worst idea for Everton to look to cash in on the holding midfielder this summer if they receive a suitable offer.

