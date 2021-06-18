Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns has advised WWE legends John Cena and The Rock to "stay on set" instead of returning to the company in order to face him in the ring.

The 36-year-old is one of, if not the, biggest name in WWE at present and the current Universal Champion.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding Reigns taking on legends John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, both of whom are in the movie business now.

In an interview with SportsNation, when asked about facing his cousin The Rock, the 36-year-old replied: “Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans, but it ain’t a dream of his, you know what I mean? I get a lot of this with both Dwayne and John.

"These guys are doing very well for themselves, there’s no question about it. If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I’d stay on set and keep pumping out these streaming service movies.”

Reigns concluded by saying: “Don’t come to my ring… is what I would do.”

Both Cena and Rock have entered show business and are doing pretty well at present, the latter in particular, who is among the highest-paid actors around.

Funnily enough, there have already been plenty of rumours about Cena taking on Reigns at SummerSlam, and recently, the 44-year-old said that he will return to WWE.

Reigns, in the meantime, will take on Rey Mysterio in a Hell In A Cell on SmackDown tonight with his Universal Championship on the line.

The match was meant to take place on Sunday at the pay-per-view, but it has since been moved forward at the request of Mysterio. It will certainly be interesting to see how that match goes, and what happens afterwards on Sunday.

WWE fans would certainly love to see Reigns take on Cena and/or The Rock at some point. However, only time will tell whether that will happen or not.

With Cena claiming that he could return, maybe there is a fair chance.

News Now - Sport News