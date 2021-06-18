Euro 2020 is well into its stride now as we move into the second week of the championships.

Thus far, the tournament has gone mostly according to plan and we are yet to see what some might consider a bona fide upset.

The harrowing Christian Eriksen incident could have cast a very dark cloud over the tournament but fortunately, thanks to the incredible work of a number of parties, the Dane is still with us.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca-Cola and sent the internet into meltdown with a number of stars jumping on the bandwagon in the aftermath.

Last night we saw the return to action of Kevin De Bruyne who simply blew Denmark away with a second-half masterclass in Copenhagen.

Italy have yet to be troubled, while France and England have both shown encouraging signs.

We have already said good-bye to North Macedonia who crashed out of the championships yesterday, leaving us with only the memory of their truly bizarre training routines.

So, while we have a clearer picture of how the business end of the tournament might shape up, UEFA have cast a massive shadow of doubt over where it might shape up.

After the UK government extended certain lockdown restriction but a further four weeks in the country, UEFA have refused to rule out the possibility of both the semi-finals and final being moved away from the famous Wembley Stadium in London.

Per a report in The Athletic, the European government body are hoping to see isolation rules waived for travelling fans and their hoard of VIP guests.

UEFA would request that no less than 2500 VIP's are granted exemptions from the current quarantine rules set in place in the country.

In a statement given on Friday, UEFA said:

“UEFA is delighted that the capacity at Wembley will go up to at least 50% for the knock-out round matches.

"At the moment, we are in discussions with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend the matches, using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only.

“We understand the pressures that the Government face and hope to be able to reach a satisfactory conclusion of our discussions on the matter.

“There is always a contingency plan but we are confident that the final week will be held in London.”

