Brazil made it two wins from two in this summer's Copa America after dismantling Peru on Thursday evening.

Seleção smashed four past their hapless opponents at the Olympic Stadium.

Brazil lead 1-0 at half-time thanks to Alex Sandro's 12th minute goal.

They then scored three times in the second 45 minutes, with Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison getting on the scoresheet.

Brazil's star man, Neymar, scored his 68th goal for his country on the evening.

He's currently Brazil's second highest goal scorer ever and is now just 10 goals from surpassing Pele, who notched 77 goals for the country.

The PSG star was extremely emotional in his post-match interview after getting a step closer to Pele's record.

Neymar broke down in tears after being asked about the possibility of overtaking Pele's total.

"It's moving for me [to get closer to Pele's record], I've been through a lot these last two years," Neymar said, per Goal.

"These [goal] numbers are nothing more than my joy of playing for Brazil, representing my country, my family. We're all going through a very atypical moment, a very hard moment in Brazil and elsewhere.

"To be a role model for someone, to make people happy, it gives me joy. I love the story that I'm writing here, I want my family and friends to be proud. I hope everyone who loves this game are proud of me, because these numbers don't really mean anything, only the pride of representing Brazil."

Pele then took to Instagram to send a beautiful message to the 29-year-old.

"Every time I see this boy, he is smiling," wrote Pele. "It's impossible not to smile back. It is contagious.

"I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him playing. Today, he took another step towards my goal scoring record for the Selecao. And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I've had since I saw him play for the first time."

You love to see it. Pele's record has stood for 50 years but he's rooting on Neymar to finally break it.

Neymar is currently playing at an extraordinary level.

At just 29 years old, you certainly wouldn't bet against him scoring 10 more goals for his country and surpassing Pele's record.

