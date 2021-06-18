Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Developers hint Thanos return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite developers have offered a strong hint that Thanos will be returning to the series for the first time in two years.

Epic Games have just released Season 7 of Chapter 2, which has been given an intergalactic theme with the invasion of aliens.

Thanos, who originally featured as part of the Marvel comic and movies, made a brief appearance in the successful battle royale franchise back in 2018, as part of the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup. Players could only transform into the villain if the Infinity Gauntlet was discovered.

He then returned a year later with his Chitauri to search for the six missing Infinity Stones scattered across Apollo Island, with each one providing a respective ability that would benefit the player significantly.

However, there were drawbacks to playing as Thanos, he was unable to build, interact with launch pads or use weapons.

Thanos returning to Fortnite?

The good news is that Thanos looks to be returning after the game's developers posted an obvious hint on Twitter.

What is the reason for Thanos' return I hear you ask? Well, it is in relation to something called the Thanos Cup which will be coming to Fortnite, that was leaked on social media on the same day.

According to Fortnite News and Leaks, we can expect to see the Marvel bad guy making a comeback on Sunday 21st June 2021, although no further details have been revealed at this time.

Exciting times are upon Fortnite fanatics once more.

