Still struggling to digest the latest setback in the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury unification bout saga? Us too.

Yet, as attempts to bring the British fighters together to finally crown the top dog in the heavyweight division fell through once more, just as quickly next month, Fury will be forced to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in Nevada.

With the duo set to square off at the T-Mobile Arena in the newly-unincorporated town of Paradise on July 24, the boxing fraternity have began to weigh in with their predictions, and Mike Tyson is the latest to have his say.

Speaking on his own Hotboxin podcast with former champion Andy Ruiz Jr and retired UFC star Henry Cejudo, Tyson, who ruled the heavyweight division in the late 80s, believes Fury still has too much for Wilder.

Yet to taste victory against the Wythenshawe fighter in two attempts, The Bronze Bomber's third opportunity will surely be his last if he cannot wrestle the WBC crown back from Fury, and Tyson feels The Gypsy King has the Alabaman's number.

"No way, you know, Deontay Wilder have nothing to be sad about… I just think Tyson Fury has his number."

As protracted negotiations for Joshua-Fury approached the final stages last month, a US juror then sided with Wilder over a contractual dispute, throwing a large spanner in the works.

With Wilder's rematch clause deemed still legally binding after allegations of cheating, the decision was made on May 17, that ordered Fury to face Wilder once more, by no later than September 15.

In the duo's second fight after December 2018's initial controversial draw, Wilder was dismantled by Fury in February of last year.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Suffering a seventh-round TKO after his corner threw in the towel, Wilder sustained a suspected burst ear drum due to the punishment he took, in which he was also knocked down twice.

The two met for the first time this week as the publicity machine kicked into gear, and Wilder was in typically brash mood.

Privately, Fury has been hugely irritated by Wilder's refusal to step aside to allow the Joshua fight to be made, and will be keen to dispose of the antagonistic American.

But could it still be Paradise for Wilder? On July 24, we will find out.

News Now - Sport News