Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr : Date, Odds, Venue, Live Stream, Tickets and Everything You Need To Know

Teofimo Lopez is set to fight George Kambosos Jr in August and we have all the information you need to know about the big fight.

The upcoming lightweight professional boxing match sees lightweight champion López come up against the mandatory challenger in Kambosos Jr.

A lot of the boxing world are currently obsessed with some of the upcoming heavyweight fights, like Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk. However, Lopez vs Kambosos Jr still promises to be a big fight.

The lightweight boxing world is full of great fighters, and whoever comes out on top will have a lot of opponents waiting to take them on in the future.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight:

Date

Fans will be frustrated as the fight was due to be on the 19th June 2021, but due to Lopez testing positive for COVID, the fight can not go ahead so soon. It has therefore been moved to August 14th 2021, along with all the fights on the undercard.

Odds

The odds the bookmakers are currently offering show that there is a clear favourite for this lightweight fight. Lopez is the clear favourite for now and it looks like it is very likely that he will retain his belts.

Teofimo Lopez: 1/10 or 1/16

George Kambosos Jr: 11/2 or 29/4

Draw: 28/1

Venue

Before it was rescheduled, the fight was due to take place in the United States of America. The venue was going to be in Miami at the LoanDepot park.

With the change of date, it is not known for the time being whether the fight will stay at this venue or move. We will update when we know more information.

Live Stream

The fight is going to be exclusively streamed on TrillerFightClub and fans will be able to watch this live stream if they buy the pay-per-view tickets.

The price of these tickets are costing $49.99, which is £36. Details around this can be found here.

Tickets

With the fight being rescheduled, plans are having to be sorted around the tickets, if you already had tickets it will be very likely that you can still go, however for now no new tickets can be bought.

Undercard

Michael Hunter vs Michael Wilson

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll

Vitor Belfort vs Mike Holston

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos

Charles Conwell vs Mark DeLuca

Aaron Aponte vs Gerardo Gonzalez

Zhang Zhilei vs Daniel Martz

Willie Monroe Jr vs Juan De Ange

Ray Robinson vs Ramal Amanov

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs Kenneth Council

Arnold Gonzalez vs Gabriel Gutierrez

Haven Brady Jr vs Manuel Lara

Stats

Here are the stats for each fighter going into the bout:

George Kambosos Jr

Nationality: Australian

Age: 28

Total fights: 19

Record: 19-0

KOs: 10

Teofimo Lopez

Nationality: American

Age: 23

Total fights: 16

Record: 16-0

KOs: 12

