England and Scotland will come to blows at Wembley tonight as international football's oldest rivals prepare to write a new chapter in their history.

The pair last met at a major tournament in 1996 when England ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

After a slow start to Euro 2020, the Scots come into the London clash with no choice but to win and you can be certain they will be incredibly fired up for the clash.

England, on the other hand, got their conquest off to a winning start thanks to Raheem Sterling's winner over Croatia and could book their spot in the knockout stages with a victory.

The Three Lions may boast home ground advantage, but you can be certain the Scots will make themselves heard in the national stadium tonight.

Footage of an excited Scottish hoard descending on London have been doing the rounds since early yesterday morning with the northerners gearing up for what they hope will be a massive upset.

Most don't even have tickets for the game but they were determined to make the trip to support their lads.

However, one group in particular have been making headlines after they got the party started while sat at a cruising altitude of 30,000 feet.

Brilliant - what a vibe.

The easyJet flight, packed full with partisan Scots was really rocking as they belted out a rendition of the 1977 pop hit, 'Yes sir, I can boogie!'.

Baccaro's hit song has somehow become the nation's unofficial Euro anthem after footage of the players singing it went viral following their qualification for the continental carnival.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

After their loss to the Czech Republic in their opening clash, the Scottish lads are going to need all the support they can get to overcome the odds and best their bitter southern rivals.

It promises to be a heated clash in London and we simply can't wait.

