Harry Kane: Fresh transfer report emerges on Tottenham star's potential next club

PSG are interested in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane, as reported by 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kane?

After informing Tottenham last month of his desire to leave the club this summer, there has been plenty of interest in Kane from a number of Premier League sides, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all linked with the attacker.

Now, it has emerged that PSG are also keen on Kane, especially given that they could be at risk of losing Kylian Mbappe this summer, as the 22-year-old is about the enter the final year of his contract with the French team.

Would Kane be interested in a move abroad?

It has previously been reported that Kane would not be interested in leaving England this year, as he has instead set his sights on beating Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League top scorer record. He is currently 94 goals adrift of the former Newcastle and Blackburn man.

However, it has now been claimed that the England captain has had a change of heart, and he would be willing to move overseas to join PSG as they are able to match his lofty ambitions.

What was Kane's record under Pochettino at Spurs?

If Kane did move to PSG, he would be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino. The pair know each other well from their time together at Spurs.

With the Argentine happy to give youth a chance as he brought the likes of Kane and Dele Alli into the first-team, Tottenham were able to compete with the best sides in the country, and Kane hit top form.

During the five years that they worked together, Kane scored 170 goals in 241 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the finest strikers on the planet.

Is this news a silver lining for Levy?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would prefer not to sell Kane to anyone, and the club continue to insist that he will not be leaving in the coming months.

However, when looking at the next best-case scenario, allowing Kane to go to PSG might just be it. Levy would reportedly much prefer Kane went abroad rather than joining another Premier League club, and he could now be able to do that by giving the 27-year-old the green light to join the French giants.

The north London club have already fallen a long way behind some of the best sides in England, having finished 24 points short of City's Premier League-winning total this term, while they also had to watch Chelsea win the Champions League last month.

Handing Kane to one of these clubs would be disastrous, but it now appears that Levy has another option where he could get a huge transfer fee for the player while not having the prospect of facing the forward any time soon.

