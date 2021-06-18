Every Super Mario Game Ranked From Worst To Best According To Their Metacritic Score

The Super Mario gaming franchise has been one of the best to ever be made and has millions of fans across the globe.

There have been so many games in the franchise and Super Mario developers Nintendo have a huge imagination which expands the world of the game every time we see a new release.

With over 20 games released, many fans debate about which of the Super Mario games is the best and thankfully Metacritic have ranked these games and given them a score.

Super Mario will probably continue to add more games, and hopefully we will see a new one come out alongside the New Nintendo Switch Pro console when that is released in the future.

Here are the Super Mario games ranked from worst to best according to their metacritic score

21: Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (Score- 77)

The 1986 side-scrolling platform game was a predecessor to the first ever Super Mario game, and failed to live up to the hype of the first game.

20: New Super Luigi U (Score- 77)

Mario’s brother Luigi got a starring role in this game for the Nintendo Wii U, but similar to the console, the game reached some popularity for a bit but quickly fell down the pecking order.

19: New Super Mario Bros. 2 (Score- 78)

This game came out back in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS, but due to it not adding many new mechanics or features to the game from the game before it, it lost its spark.

18: Super Mario Land (Score- 78)

The 1989 side-scrolling platform video game developed and published by Nintendo was a launch title for their Game Boy handheld game console. It is also the first Mario platform game ever to be released for a handheld console.

17: Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (Score- 80)

The game came out on the gameboy and is the sequel to Super Mario Land. It was released in Japan and North America in 1992 and in Europe the following year.

16: Super Mario Bros. 2 (Score- 81)

Despite featuring 16th in this list, Super Mario Bros 2, which was released in 1988, was so good at the time that it was re-released on various consoles throughout the years.

15: New Super Mario Bros. U (Score- 84)

Another game for the Wii U and the fourth instalment in the New Super Mario Bros. franchise, New Super Mario Bros. U was a lot of fun following its release in 2012.

14: Super Mario Bros. (Score- 86)

This was the first ever Super Mario game released and came out in 1983, for it to be so high up this list despite the year it came out highlights that it is a huge classic not just in the Super Mario world but also the gaming world.

13: New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Score- 87)

The game which was released in 2009 was a lot of fun for gamers across the world and offered both cooperative and competitive game play.

12: Super Mario Maker (Score- 88)

What was different about this game is that as well as being the typical platform game, it also offered a game creation system so players could create their own maps.

11: New Super Mario Bros. (Score- 89)

The Nintendo DS game released in 2006 was a perfect reboot for the Super Mario franchise and showed a lot of new features for the game.

10: Super Mario 3D Land (Score- 90)

The 3D version of the game was fun to play when it came out back in 2011. Specifically for the 3DS, it was one of the franchise's first attempts at switching the game from 2D to 3D.

9: Super Mario Sunshine (Score- 92)

Super Mario Sunshine was one of the few games in this franchise that came out for the Gamecube. It was released in 2002.

8: Super Mario 3D World (Score- 93)

The game released in 2013 was a lot of fun and had a lot of the characters feature in funny costumes as well as their classic ones.

7: Super Mario World (Score- 94)

Released all the way back in 1990, the game followed the standard Mario story which saw Mario save Princess Toadstool and Dinosaur Land from Bowser and his minions, the Koopalings.

6: Super Mario 64 (Score- 94)

It is understandable to see this game score so highly as it is definitely seen as a classic. In the game which was released back in 1996, you collect power stars while exploring Princess Peach's castle and must rescue her from Bowser.

5: Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island (Score- 96)

One of the favourite characters of the franchise- Yoshi, featured a lot in this game released in 1995, and the green dinosaur continues to be a huge hit with new fans of the game.

4: Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Score- 97)

This game was seen as a huge hit on the Wii as it was part of the mini series that really evolved Super Mario. Floating around planets and playing mini-games- what isn’t fun about that?

3: Super Mario Galaxy (Score- 97)

The first of the mini series to reshape Super Mario world and it was such a huge hit when it was released back in 2007. You can play as Mario or Luigi to rescue Peach who is captured somewhere in the universe by Bowser.

2: Super Mario Odyssey (Score- 97)

The 2017 release of this game was one of the first of the franchise to be released on the Nintendo Switch and was a roaring success.

1: Super Mario Bros. 3 (Score- 98)

The game was released in various continents from 1988-1991 and the fact that it features in the number one spot highlights that the modern gaming world can’t always beat the classics.

