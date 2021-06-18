Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are yet to unveil any of the shirts their players will wear for the 2021/22 season.

Many Premier League clubs have already announced their home kits for next campaign, including Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

However, United are yet to follow suit.

There have been leaks of the home shirt, though.

And one of the leaks has caught the attention of United legend, Gary Neville.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to give his thoughts on United's 'leaked' home shirt for the 2021/22 campaign and he is not impressed at all.

Sharing a picture of the reported United kit for next season, Neville wrote: "I tend to love every United home kit but I don’t like this one at all! (if it is the home kit ) Am I being harsh? Sponsor isn’t right, arms aren’t right and just feels basic without tapping into heritage. Agree or not[?]"

Many of Neville's followers agree with his thoughts on the kit.

@2110One said: "Agreed. It's not great. Very plain! Feels like the symbol of the sponsor should be above the wording."

@drewgrayson8 wrote: "That sponsor is awful looks like a junior team."

While@GlenHallett5 replied: "Looks like a sharp sponsored training kit from the 90s absolutely shocking....won't be bothering with that one..."

There were many that disagreed with Neville, too, arguing that Adidas have done a good job with the kit.

"I actually think it’s the best one we’ve had since 10/11," @Vintage_Utd wrote.

@What_TJD_Said responded: "This is miles better than any of those horrendous Chevrolet shirts."

@SteveRyles1 also expressed his disagreement, writing: "I'm not a United fan, but I think the shirt looks great. Traditional & classy. I don't understand what you mean by 'basic' to be honest."

