Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed his boxing comeback and will fight UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

The former six-weight world champion, who retired in 2009, will now meet the former UFC light heavyweight champion in an eight-round exhibition bout presented by Triller Fight Club on September 11.

The fight will follow the same exhibition rules as Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul and Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

'Golden Boy', 48, confirmed the booking on his social media following an initial report from The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

De La Hoya said: “I am ready to return to the ring and I am proud to be part of Triller and Verzuz and their game-changing model of reimagining the boxing business as four-quadrant entertainment.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for a champion like Vitor Belfort as we show the world what high level boxing is all about.

"It was incredibly important to me my comeback was on this date as it represents such an important moment in history for me, my fans and the words culture.

"This is much bigger than just me and this event, for all those with ties and or roots in and to Mexico."

While Belfort added: “It will be a pleasure to represent MMA again, this time in the ring against one of the biggest names in the history of boxing.

"It will be a war not to be missed and a fight my kids will be talking about. This is certain to make combat sports history.”

Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh also could barely contain his excitement as he announced the plan is for the fight to take place as part of a TrillerVerzuz Fight Club event celebrating Mexican Independence Day, which will also feature live performances from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“There is no more anticipated and talked about return to the ring than Oscar de la Hoya," Triller's Kavanaugh said in a statement. "His matchup with a legendary UFC Champion in Vitor Belfort will be a must-watch for entertainment and athleticism."

De La Hoya had originally been expected to fight former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in an eight-round exhibition bout on July 3.

The 48-year-old boxing legend has also been embroiled in a bitter dispute with his former protege Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez since the start of last year and subsequently demanded for a showdown with Alvarez.

Ultimately, this did not come to fruition, as Alvarez is now being lined up for a contest against Caleb Plant instead.

Read more: Carlos Takam reveals chat with Francis Ngannou over Joe Joyce fight

News Now - Sport News