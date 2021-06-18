Spurs' manager search: Fabrizio Romano delivers concerning Tottenham update

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are not planning to reconsider moves for Paulo Fonseca or Gennaro Gattuso this summer, as Spurs head back to square one in their search for a new manager.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tottenham's manager search?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Spurs had verbally agreed to appoint Fonseca as manager of the club, however talks between the two parties collapsed on Thursday.

Romano claimed that after a meeting with Gattuso's agent Jorge Mendes, Tottenham decided against appointing the Italian. He also suggested that the fans' negative reaction was key to their decision.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham's manager pursuit?

The Italian journalist reveals that Spurs will not reconsider moves for Fonseca or Gattuso after both deals collapsed in recent days.

Romano claims that Tottenham will not revisit a deal for Mauricio Pochettino this summer and stated that he is considered untouchable by Paris Saint-Germain.

He suggests that the north London outfit will get back to work in their efforts to sign the right manager for the club.

Why is Romano's update on Tottenham's manager search concerning?

The latest updates on Tottenham's managerial search are concerning as the board are essentially back to square one in their pursuit of a new manager.

It has been almost two months since Jose Mourinho was sacked as Spurs boss, and since then the club's hierarchy have made very little progress in determining who will be appointed as their new boss.

According to various reports in recent months, the club have been linked with moves for Fonseca, Gattuso, Pochettino, Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers - to name a few.

The longer Spurs go on without securing a manager, the bigger a challenge recruitment will be in the summer transfer window.

What does this mean for their summer transfer window?

Tottenham's summer transfer plans could turn out to be complicated as a result of not having a manager secured. It could become much harder to convince players of the project at the club when there is such uncertainty around the managerial hot seat.

As it stands Spurs could be negotiating to sign players this summer that their future boss, whoever that may be, might not want. Likewise, any manager who arrives now will have less and less time to plan for their own preferred acquisitions.

Aside from their managerial issues, Tottenham are facing the prospect of losing their best player this summer. According to Sky Sports, Harry Kane has expressed his desire to leave the north London side in the transfer window and he has attracted the Premier League's top sides.

Tottenham's failure to bring in a new manager is unlikely to have convinced Kane to change his mind about leaving, which only gives Spurs' future boss another problem to deal with.

