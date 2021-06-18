F1 2021 Game: Will Crossplay be enabled?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 is on the verge of being released to the gaming community and the revs are starting to slowly creep up.

The successful racing series will be moving into its 11th year under the Codemasters umbrella, but this time with American gaming giants EA jumping on board having paid an eye-watering sum of money to buy them out last year.

Not only that but the F1 franchise will be making its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - with high expectations on its shoulders.

As well as this, the F1 Esports Series will be using the game for the latest championship that will take place, which gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

That being said, despite F1 2020 being well-received, more features are being brought to the grid for Codemasters' latest edition - including the Braking Point story mode and legendary drivers being able to be your teammate in MyTeam mode.

But bigger questions are being asked in relation to F1 2021.

Will Crossplay be available on F1 2021?

Many will be hoping with the jump to next-gen technology, it would permit gamers of both PlayStation and Xbox to compete in lobbies against each other.

However, it is unknown at this stage whether cross-platform gaming will be included - but we would not rule it out.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

F1 2021 will be released on 16th July 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

