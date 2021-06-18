Daily Digest: Carly Telford replaces Karen Bardsley in Team GB squad

In today’s news: Carly Telford earns Team GB call-up, the US Open announces plans for full capacity crowds in August and Shafali Verma makes her second straight half-century on debut.

Carly Telford replaces Karen Bardsley in Team GB women’s football squad

Chelsea keeper Carly Telford has been called up to Team GB’s Olympic squad after Karen Bardsley withdrew through injury.

The 33-year-old was part of the England side that reached the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and has made 27 international appearances in total.

Everton’s Sandy MacIver was the goalkeeper on the reserve list, but head coach Hege Riise has chosen Telford instead for her experience.

"Carly is a leader and she will be a big asset for us and what we are hoping to achieve,” Riise said.

US Open to have capacity crowds throughout tournament

The US Open is set to have full capacity crowds throughout the tournament this August, making it the first major to do so since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of New York has lifted the majority of lockdown restrictions, with over 70 percent of adults having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Wimbledon has also announced plans to have full crowds for the finals, but the rest of the competition will be at just 50 percent capacity.

United States Tennis Association chief executive Mike Dowse stated: "While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other."

Shafali Verma makes second successive half-century on debut

Teenager Shafali Verma has made a second consecutive 50 for India against England in a one-off Test match at the County Ground.

The 17-year-old, who is making her debut in this match, scored 96 in the first innings and is 55 not out in the second at the close of play on day three.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian player to score two 50’s on Test debut.

With just one day still to play, India still trail England by 82 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Shelby Houlihan to compete in US Olympic trials despite doping ban

Distance runner Shelby Houlihan will be permitted to compete at the US Olympic trials despite being issued a four-year ban for doping.

The 28-year-old was banned last Friday, following a positive test for the prohibited anabolic steroid nandrolone.

Houlihan blamed the positive result on eating a pork burrito and is appealing against the ban.

Given the appeal is still active, USA Track and Field will allow Houlihan to continue competing until the process is completed.

ECB teams up with Topps to release cricket playing cards for The Hundred

Trading card company Topps have partnered with the ECB to release playing cards for The Hundred ahead of this year’s competition.

The collection is called “Cricket Attax” and features every player from the eight men’s and women’s teams.

The cards are now on sale in over 370 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

News Now - Sport News