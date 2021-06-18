Man United transfer news: Fresh insight into Jadon Sancho deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will become a Manchester United player this summer, unless something dramatic happens.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have had personal terms and agent fees agreed for Sancho since last week, as they edge closer to signing the 21-year-old this summer.

The journalist revealed that all parties involved in Sancho's negotiations are confident of reaching an agreement for the England international.

What has O'Rourke said about Sancho?

O'Rourke believes that United's 12 month pursuit for Sancho could come to an end this summer and he suggests that Dortmund are resigned to losing the winger.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “I think it’s getting closer. I think we’re all probably fed up with the Jadon Sancho deal because it’s been going on for the last 12 months, but it’s been a transfer saga and I think it’s going to come to a successful conclusion this summer at last.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - PSG want Man United star to partner Gini Wijnaldum

"Dortmund are resigned to the fact that the England winger is going to leave and probably return to the Premier League. Manchester United are leading the race for him, as they have been since last summer when they thought they could get a deal done but obviously couldn’t agree terms."

He added, "Finally, we should see Jadon Sancho in a Manchester United shirt this summer, unless something dramatic happens."

Check out what O'Rourke said in full about Sancho's move to United in the video below...

How much could Sancho cost United?

The journalist also claims that the Manchester outfit think they can secure Sancho's signature for around £70m, however Dortmund are keen to receive an offer in the region of £80m.

O'Rourke told The Football Terrace, "His price-tag has dropped as well, so United think they can land him for around £70m, while Dortmund are holding out for £80m. So not a massive gap between the two sides right now, so I think this deal should get done.

"Sancho’s keen to come back to the Premier League, I think he’s keen to come to Manchester United as well. We all know he’s been a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the last 12 months."

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Could Sancho be signed imminently?

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty after being included in Gareth Southgate's England side for the European Championships.

O'Rourke suggests that a deal for Sancho is unlikely to be completed before the conclusion of the Three Lions' campaign.

The journalist said, "He’s away at the Euros so I don’t think anything will imminently happen, probably after the tournament depending on how far England go."

Despite O'Rourke's optimism over the move, that could create some complications. Romano has previously reported that Dortmund want the deal done quickly and even suggested they wont sell if it drags on into the final month of the transfer window.

The Euros end on July 11th, so if England go all the way United may have a limited time-frame to get everything sorted before Dortmund pull the plug.

News Now - Sport News