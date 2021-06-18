Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Eriksen is on the road to recovery after collapsing on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Eriksen's Euro 2020 collapse

The sporting world came together in prayer when the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder required CPR during the first-half of Denmark's clash with Finland last Saturday.

Thankfully, the quick response of referee Anthony Taylor, both sets of squads and the medical team at the Parken Stadium ultimately saved Eriksen's life.

The 29-year-old has been undergoing medical tests to the get to the bottom of the harrowing episode and it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to play the sport he loves ever again.

Eriksen fitted with heart-starting device

According to the BBC, Danish team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed on Thursday that Eriksen would be fitted with a heart-starting device in order to mitigate the chances of a repeat event.

It was explained that the ICD - implantable cardioverter defibrillator - device is "necessary due to rhythm disturbances".

Boesen added: "Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy."

Eriksen could be barred from Serie A

It's highly encouraging that Eriksen is being given the medical treatment necessary to protect his health, but there are some who think it will be insufficient to return to Inter Milan action.

In fact, the Mirror reported on Friday that Eriksen 'could be banned from Serie A', carrying quotes from a recent interview conducted by the president of the Italian Society for Sports Cardiology.

Lucio Mos reportedly said to Radio Punto Nuovo: “There are things that can escape even the most careful checks, also because investigations are periodic, so a problem of this type can arise between one check and another.

"The Italian regulations are the strictest in the world and this is why the number of sudden deaths during physical activity is much lower than in other countries.

"The protocols are very strict, so it seems impossible that we will see Eriksen again in the Italian competition."

Health is always the priority

That's a pretty strong statement from somebody both closely associated with heart health as well as the Italian system, suggesting that Eriksen might not be able to represent Inter Milan again.

However, whether or not that means Eriksen will be unable to play professional football ever again remains to be seen because Daley Blind has played on with a similar device fitted to his heart.

Either way, though, Eriksen's health must always be the priority and everyone at GIVEMESPORT wishes the Danish hero all the best in his recovery. Get well soon, Christian.

