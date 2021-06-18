Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Hoops still in the hunt for Stefan Johansen signing

Having guided Queens Park Rangers to a respectable ninth-place finish in the Championship last season, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Mark Warburton is able to build a squad which is capable of pushing on in the upcoming campaign.

The 58-year-old has already drafted in four players and is currently being linked with swoops for George Cox, Moses Odubajo and Stefan Johansen.

Whilst the Hoops' initial approach for Cox was rejected by Fortuna Sittard, talks between the two clubs over a potential move are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, a recent report from talkSPORT revealed that Warburton was considering offering Odubajo the chance to train with the club this summer ahead of a potential move.

The defender is set to become a free-agent at the end of June when his current deal at Sheffield Wednesday expires.

After delivering a host of impressive displays for QPR during his loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season, Johansen has also emerged as a target for the club this summer.

Initially linked with a switch earlier this year, a fresh update has now emerged concerning the Hoops' pursuit of the midfielder.

According to West London Sport, QPR are still trying to negotiate a deal with Fulham for Johansen.

However, it is understood that progress is currently being stifled by the fact that the Cottagers could be about to lose manager Scott Parker to AFC Bournemouth.

Considering that Johansen's current deal is set to expire in 2022, this summer represents the last chance that Fulham will have to secure a respectable fee for the midfielder.

1 of 20 Who is this Liverpool player on Europa League duties? Jonjo Shelvey Sebastián Coates Jay Spearing Craig Bellamy

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Following a frustrating spell at Craven Cottage which resulted in him failing to make an appearance in the Premier League during the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign, Johansen emerged as a key player for QPR after being loaned out to the club.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in 21 appearances, the midfielder illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.79.

Johansen also recorded the joint-highest total of key passes per game (1.6) at QPR as he thrived under Warburton's guidance.

No longer guaranteed regular first-team football at Fulham due to the presence of Tom Cairney, Harrison Reid and Andre Zambo Anguissa, it could be argued that the 30-year-old may find it beneficial to move to the Hoops.

By building a team around the likes of Johansen, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes, QPR could emerge as contenders for promotion next season.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News