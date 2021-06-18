Watford transfer news: Hornets closing in on deal for Sporting Lisbon ace Jovane Cabral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst Watford were able to produce a host of impressive attacking displays in the Championship last season, manager Xisco Munoz has already bolstered his options in this particular area by adding some fresh faces to his squad.

Kwadwo Baah and Ashley Fletcher will both be looking to make a positive impression in the top-flight during the upcoming campaign after securing permanent moves to Vicarage Road.

Not content with the arrival of this particular duo, Munoz could be about to swoop for a player who has impressed during his time in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (as cited by Sport Witness), Watford are closing in on sealing a deal for Jovane Cabral.

A separate report by journalist Nicola Schira has revealed that the winger could sign an initial four-year contract with the Hornets if an agreement with Sporting is reached.

This deal would also include the opportunity of a one-year extension which would keep Cabral at the club until 2026.

Since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2018, the Cape Verde international has managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent in recent seasons.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Cabral netted eight goals and provided his team-mates with five assists in all competitions.

However, despite helping the Lions win the Liga NOS title by making 24 appearances for the club, he was limited to just six starts due to the presence of Nuno Santos and Pedro Goncalves.

With Sporting manager Ruben Amorim opting to deploy wing-backs on a regular basis, Cabral may struggle for game-time if he opts to stay at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd signing by Watford if they are able to secure Cabral's services for a respectable fee this summer.

Whilst the winger's struggles for consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.72, he may end up thriving under the guidance of Munoz who has had a positive impact on the development of Ken Sema and Ismaila Sarr.

Whereas the former of the two aforementioned wingers managed to reach double figures in terms of direct goal contributions last season, Sarr set the second tier alight on a regular basis by finding the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Providing that Cabral is able to adjust to life in the Premier League, he could potentially play a key role in helping Watford achieve a relative amount of success in this division.

