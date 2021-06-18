Sergio Ramos' time at Real Madrid has come to an end.

The Spaniard was in tears as he confirmed his departure on Thursday afternoon.

"The moment has arrived, one of the most difficult moments in my life, to say goodbye to Real Madrid," said Ramos, per Sport.

"I arrived with my parents, a kid aged 19 and now I have a wonderful family of my own. I want to thank my family, who have been there in the good times and the bad

"I want to thank the club, the president and my teammates for all the affection they have given me. For me, you're like family. It's inevitable to get emotional, I've been here for a lot of years.

"I would have liked to say goodbye at the Bernabeu with fans. Thanks to Madrid, who will always be in my heart. An era ends but it's not goodbye, it's see you later, because sooner or later I will be back."

One man that Ramos has numerous battles with during the start of his career was ex-Barcelona star, Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho showed there was no love lost between the pair as he attempted to troll Ramos on social media after he confirmed his Real exit.

"Hey @SergioRamos – remember this night?!" Ronaldinho wrote on Twitter alongside an image of Ramos watching Ronaldinho strike the ball in El Clasico.

Now, we can only assume that Ronaldinho was attempting to refer to the game in 2005/06 when he scored twice as Barcelona won 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

However, the image he posted was actually taken in the 2006/07 season, where Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

Ramos actually assisted Raul's goal that game with a superb cross.

Ronaldinho already looked rather silly when Ramos sent an absolutely incredible reply.

"I do… but this one a few months later was way better", he responded, alongside an image of Real Madrid celebrating winning the La Liga title for the 30th time.





You've got to admit that Ramos definitely won this exchange.

