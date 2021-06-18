Ramos, Ronaldo, Zidane: Real Madrid's 50 greatest players in history have been ranked
Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid.
The Spanish defender confirmed the news in an emotional press conference on Thursday.
"The moment has arrived, one of the most difficult moments in my life, to say goodbye to Real Madrid," said Ramos, per Sport.
"Thanks to Madrid, who will always be in my heart. An era ends but it's not goodbye, it's see you later, because sooner or later I will be back."
Ramos played 671 times for the club, scoring 101 times and helping them to 22 trophies.
There is no doubt that he is a Real legend. But where does he rank among the greatest players to have ever put on the white shirt?
AS ranked the 50 best players to have ever played for Real last year. View their list below:
50. David Beckham
49. Jacinto Quincoces
48. Laurie Cunningham
47. José Santamaría
46. Steve McMannaman
45. Vicente del Bosque
44. Goyo Benito
43. Luka Modric
42. Marcelo
41. Karim Benzema
40. Fernandes Morientes
39. Claude Makelele
38. Angel Di Maria
37. Martin Vazquez
36. Marquitos
35. Miguel Munoz
34. José María Zárraga
33. Francisco Buyo
32. Rafael Gordillo
31. Pepe
30. Chendo
28. Ignacio Zoco
27. Roberto Carlos
26. Hector Rial
25. Ricardo Zamora
24. Manolo
23. Iván Zamorano
22. Santiago Bernabeu
21. Ronaldo Nazario
20. Raymond Kopa
19. José Antonio Camacho
18. Santillana
17. Fernando Redondo
16. Predrag Mijatović
15. Gareth Bale
14. Juanito
13. Sergio Ramos
12. Fernando Hierro
11. Hugo Sanchez
10. Emilio Butragueño
9. Pirri
8. Amancio Amaro
7. Iker Casillas
6. Raul
5. Zinedine Zidane
4. Ferenc Puskas
3. Paco Gento
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
1. Alfredo Di Stefano
Ronaldo has been beaten to top spot by Di Stefano.
The Portuguese legend won four Champions Leagues and scored 450 goals in a white shirt.
But Di Stefano, who won eight La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, has been ranked as Real's greatest ever player.
Read More: Latest Transfer News - Liverpool and Chelsea told to pay £60m for Serie A star
Man United are CLOSING IN on Jadon Sancho! Hear all the latest on The Football Terrace...
Ramos takes 13th, two spots above Bale.
Ronaldo Nazario takes 21st, while Beckham, Benzema and Modric all make the top 50.