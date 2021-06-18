Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid.

The Spanish defender confirmed the news in an emotional press conference on Thursday.

"The moment has arrived, one of the most difficult moments in my life, to say goodbye to Real Madrid," said Ramos, per Sport.

"Thanks to Madrid, who will always be in my heart. An era ends but it's not goodbye, it's see you later, because sooner or later I will be back."

Ramos played 671 times for the club, scoring 101 times and helping them to 22 trophies.

There is no doubt that he is a Real legend. But where does he rank among the greatest players to have ever put on the white shirt?

AS ranked the 50 best players to have ever played for Real last year. View their list below:

50. David Beckham

49. Jacinto Quincoces

48. Laurie Cunningham

47. José Santamaría

46. Steve McMannaman

45. Vicente del Bosque

44. Goyo Benito

43. Luka Modric

42. Marcelo

41. Karim Benzema

40. Fernandes Morientes

39. Claude Makelele

38. Angel Di Maria

37. Martin Vazquez

36. Marquitos

35. Miguel Munoz

34. José María Zárraga

33. Francisco Buyo

32. Rafael Gordillo

31. Pepe

30. Chendo

28. Ignacio Zoco

27. Roberto Carlos

26. Hector Rial

25. Ricardo Zamora

24. Manolo

23. Iván Zamorano

22. Santiago Bernabeu

21. Ronaldo Nazario

20. Raymond Kopa

19. José Antonio Camacho

18. Santillana

17. Fernando Redondo

16. Predrag Mijatović

15. Gareth Bale

14. Juanito

13. Sergio Ramos

12. Fernando Hierro

11. Hugo Sanchez

10. Emilio Butragueño

9. Pirri

8. Amancio Amaro

7. Iker Casillas

6. Raul

5. Zinedine Zidane

4. Ferenc Puskas

3. Paco Gento

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

1. Alfredo Di Stefano

Ronaldo has been beaten to top spot by Di Stefano.

The Portuguese legend won four Champions Leagues and scored 450 goals in a white shirt.

But Di Stefano, who won eight La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, has been ranked as Real's greatest ever player.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Liverpool and Chelsea told to pay £60m for Serie A star

Man United are CLOSING IN on Jadon Sancho! Hear all the latest on The Football Terrace...

Ramos takes 13th, two spots above Bale.

Ronaldo Nazario takes 21st, while Beckham, Benzema and Modric all make the top 50.

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

News Now - Sport News