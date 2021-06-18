England and Scotland drew 0-0 in their Euro 2020 Group D clash on Friday evening.

Scotland travelled to Wembley needing a positive result against their fierce rivals.

Steve Clarke's side lost 2-0 to Czech Republic in their opening group game and needed at least a point to keep their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 alive.

England, meanwhile, beat Croatia 1-0 last weekend and knew a win would see them progress to the next round.

Scotland were the underdogs going into the game but they had the first chance inside the opening three minutes.

Stephen O'Donnell's cut-back found Che Adams with acres of space inside the box.

The Southampton man directed an effort at goal but John Stones was well placed to block.

Stones saved England on that occasion and he came within inches of giving his side the lead eight minutes later.

The 27-year-old rose highest from a corner but his header cannoned after the post and away to safety. He was only six yards out and really should have scored.

Mason Mount had another chance shortly after but he could not direct his effort from close range on target.

There were few chances in the remainder of the half but O'Donnell did manage to draw a fantastic save from Jordan Pickford just before half-time.

O'Donnell's volley looked destined for the bottom corner but the England stopper got down well to deny him.

England started much brighter in the second 45 minutes.

Phil Foden came within inches of connecting with Raheem Sterling's cross, before Mount's long range effort stung the palms of David Marshall.

Scotland found their feet again and could have taken the lead had the ball fell kindly to Adams inside the box.

They had another golden opportunity just after the hour-mark.

England failed to clear a corner and Lyndon Dykes' effort was cleared off the line by Reece James.

That scare prompted Gareth Southgate to make his first change. Jack Grealish, who England fans have been desperate to see this tournament, replaced Phil Foden.

The Three Lions were still chasing a goal with 15 minutes remaining but Southgate made the bold decision to replace Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford came on in his place.

Adams had another golden opportunity to be the hero for his side with 12 minutes remaining.

The Scottish striker blazed over when in acres of space at the back post.

England went down the other end and there were appeals when Sterling went down inside the box. Nothing was given.

There were no further chances as the points were shared.

Loud boos rang around Wembley at the full-time whistle.

It's not all doom and gloom for England, though, who are now almost guaranteed a spot in the last 16. Southgate's side will will need to beat Czech Republic in the final group game to seal top spot in Group D.

Scotland have to beat Croatia in their final group game to progress. They will take huge confidence after a spirited display against their fierce rivals.

