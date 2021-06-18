Crystal Palace's next manager: Eagles approach 63-year-old boss - The Verdict

Crystal Palace have made contact with Lucien Favre's representatives over their vacant manager's job, according to The Guardian.

It has been almost a month since Roy Hodgson walked away from Selhurst Park, and the search for his successor is still going on.

The Eagles appeared to be on the brink of appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month, but talks broke down between the two parties.

Now, they appear to have turned their attention to Favre, who has not been in the dugout since he left German side Borussia Dortmund in December. The 63-year-old has also managed in Switzerland and France during his distinguished career.

With another candidate for the Palace job emerging, it begs the question: would Favre be a good appointment?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Love this potential appointment.

"Hodgson did a decent job of keeping Palace above the drop zone year after year during his time at the helm, but his team certainly weren't particularly entertaining at any stage.

"When the club were linked with Nuno, it seemed that they were happy to go with another safety-first coach. After all, with the Portuguese coach in charge, Wolves only scored 36 goals this term and were dreadful to watch at times.

"However, Favre has now come into the reckoning, and he would increase the excitement factor at the club ten-fold. During his two full seasons at Dortmund, the side scored over 80 goals and were a joy to watch.

"Of course, Favre has never managed in the Premier League before so it might be a slight risk, but if Palace have any desire to be more than just a side that finishes in the bottom half every year, they should definitely make their move for the vastly experienced manager."

Joshua Cole

“With Palace still searching for a replacement for Roy Hodgson, it is imperative that they do not replicate their previous mistakes when it comes to recruiting a new manager.

“Having opted to hand over the reins to Frank de Boer in 2017 after the Dutchman achieved a great deal of success in his home country with Ajax, the Eagles experienced a woeful start to that campaign which eventually culminated in the decision to part ways with the 51-year-old.

“Whilst it would be naïve to suggest that Favre does not possess the qualities needed to thrive as a Premier League manager, appointing him would still be too big of a risk to take.

“Therefore, instead of turning to the former Dortmund boss for inspiration, it could be argued that the Eagles may find it more beneficial to turn to someone who knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as doing so will give the club a better chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the top-flight."

1 of 15 When was de Boer appointed? 28 June 2017 29 June 2017 27 June 2017 26 June 2017

Christy Malyan

"The shadow of Frank de Boer looms a little over this one but whereas the one-time Ajax boss was so unproven outside of Ajax, Favre has been successful across a variety of clubs in Switzerland, France and Germany. The risk is much lesser and that gives me real optimism in Favre's ability to do what de Boer couldn't - bring a more cultured style of play to Selhurst Park this summer.

"At the same time, Favre's record speaks for itself. Qualifying for the Champions League with Gladbach and Nice was no easy feat and underlines his massive pedigree, while he fell just two points short of a far more formidable Bayern Munich team during Dortmund's 2018/19 title push. He would clearly be a big coup for Palace and if anyone can finally get the Eagles playing a more expansive style of football, it's surely him."

News Now - Sport News