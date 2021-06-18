Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England laboured and limped to a 0-0 draw against Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

There was great positivity surrounding the Three Lions after their considered victory over Croatia at the weekend, but they looked a shell of that side during their sophomore effort at Euro 2020.

In fact, there was good reason to think that Scotland were more deserving of the three points, creating a series of huge chances in London despite having suffered an opening day defeat.

It took a goal-line clearance from Reece James, fantastic save from Jordan Pickford and some wayward shooting from Che Adams to ensure that England even kept a clean sheet.

Post-mortem of England's performance

Sure, John Stones may have struck the upright with a free header in the first-half, but England never looked like scoring for great swathes of the game with dire and dogged football.

As such, you could rest assured that the ITV punditry team would be sharpening their knives when the broadcast cut back to the studio upon the final whistle.

While Ian Wright was flying the flag for the Three Lions, ITV had a former Scotland international in Graeme Souness ready to pile on the England criticism - and he certainly didn't hold back.

Much of the conversation surrounded the poor display of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Souness suggested that England rely on his ability to produce goals at the highest level.

Souness drives the knife into England

Combine that with a twist on the 'it's coming home' meme and you could feel certain that Souness nailed a crushing blow into England hearts.

When discussing Kane, Souness remarked: "He's your one player. He's your one player who's proven at this level to get goals on a regular basis. If that's not happening in this competition, then you're not going very far.

"You go back to the World Cup in Russia, his goals got you where you got to. Harry Kane not performing, I think it's a major problem for you. Football ain't coming home with that team, I can tell you. Not the way they're playing."

It's a cracking line, it must be said, but Souness' televisual roasting of England didn't end there and you can check out a selection of some of his finest post-match moments down below:

Ooosh. England might want some water for that burn.

Scotland boast the bragging rights

Souness was clearly impassioned by Scotland's performance, which was more than justified, but that certainly led to some rather overexcited criticisms of their southern neighbours along the way.

While there's no denying that England were poor on the night, there's no escaping the fact that they still sit in a far more enviable position when it comes to qualifying for Euro 2020's second round.

However, regardless of how the final games of Group D play out in the coming days, it seems to be universally agreed that it was Scotland who won the UK bragging rights over England on Friday.

