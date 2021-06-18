Everton Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the club's 2020/21 campaign?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring for Everton

After securing the services of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure during the previous summer transfer window, expectations were high at Everton heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

The Toffees initially made a positive start to the season under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti as they won their opening four Premier League games.

However, a lack of consistency since the turn of the year resulted in Everton dropping out of contention for a European spot as they had to settle for a 10th place finish in the top-flight.

Despite the overriding sense of disappointment in relation to how their season ended, the Toffees still managed to provide their fans with some memorable moments.

A dramatic 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in February was followed by a stunning 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup as well as the FA Cup before suffering defeats to the Red Devils and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a particularly impressive year in-front of goal as he managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in the Premier League.

With the Toffees set to head into a new dawn following the departure of Ancelotti, it will be intriguing to see how they fare in the top-flight next season.

Here, in our dedicated Everton quiz, we have decided to take a look back at the club's 2020/21 campaign.

How many games did the Toffees win in the top-flight? Who did Rodriguez score his first goal for Everton against last season?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15
p1f8djl2qlgqo1m7eccv16sj1eh73.jpg

Who did Everton beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign?

News Now - Sport News