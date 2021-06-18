Everton Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the club's 2020/21 campaign?

After securing the services of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure during the previous summer transfer window, expectations were high at Everton heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

The Toffees initially made a positive start to the season under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti as they won their opening four Premier League games.

However, a lack of consistency since the turn of the year resulted in Everton dropping out of contention for a European spot as they had to settle for a 10th place finish in the top-flight.

Despite the overriding sense of disappointment in relation to how their season ended, the Toffees still managed to provide their fans with some memorable moments.

A dramatic 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in February was followed by a stunning 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup as well as the FA Cup before suffering defeats to the Red Devils and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a particularly impressive year in-front of goal as he managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in the Premier League.

With the Toffees set to head into a new dawn following the departure of Ancelotti, it will be intriguing to see how they fare in the top-flight next season.

Here, in our dedicated Everton quiz, we have decided to take a look back at the club's 2020/21 campaign.

How many games did the Toffees win in the top-flight? Who did Rodriguez score his first goal for Everton against last season?

Test out your knowledge below!

