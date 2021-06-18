Man United 'ready to walk away' from long-term transfer pursuit after valuation revealed

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

Trippier has been on Man United's radar for some time, with reports in January claiming the club could've moved for him in the last transfer window were it not for a ban over betting offenses, following links in December 2020.

Earlier this month, United were reported to have followed up with a £10m bid, however it now appears their pursuit of the England international may be coming to an end.

Football Insider claim that Man United are unwilling to match Atletico's asking price for Trippier and are ready to walk away from the deal unless the La Liga champions reduce their demands.

The report suggests that United had prepared to return with a fresh bid for the 29-cap England international, however they were put off by the club's attitude towards negotiations.

How much are Atletico Madrid demanding for Trippier?

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils had a bid of £10m for the 30-year-old rejected last week, amid further claims that United had got their wires crossed and believed that Trippier had one year remaining on his contract in Spain.

The report claims that Atletico are not willing to accept an offer lower than £35m for the former Tottenham right-back, and the Manchester outfit see this as a totally unrealistic price tag.

Should United still pursue a right-back this summer?

Despite the Red Devils' reported setback in their pursuit for Trippier, they should definitely still be on the lookout for another right-back in the transfer window this summer.

Aaron Wan Bissaka has proved to be a solid option for United since signing from Crystal Palace in 2019 and he has been a mainstay in the side. He made 34 Premier League appearances this term and received the second highest WhoScored rating of any player in the side.

However, competition for places is severely lacking at right-back as Brandon Williams is the only first team cover for the 23-year-old.

On the opposite side, Luke Shaw has come on leaps and bounds since the Red Devils signed Alex Telles.

The United left-back ranked third in the squad for assists in the Premier League with five to his name and also received two WhoScored man of the match awards this season. In comparison, Shaw had zero goal contributions from just 20 starts in the 2019/20 league campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that with added competition, Wan Bissaka can take his game to the next level - similarly to Shaw.

Have United made any signings yet in the transfer window?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Aston Villa's Tom Heaton is all-but confirmed as the shot-stopper has completed a medical with United and is set to join the goalkeeping ranks at Old Trafford on a two-year contract upon the expiry of his deal at Villa Park.

United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho has been one of the longest ongoing transfer sagas in the last few years.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that personal terms and agent fees have been agreed and added that the two clubs are still negotiating over the price-tag. He reiterated that Dortmund are keen to secure €95m (£81.2m) for the 21-year-old.

