Liverpool and Chelsea 'facing £60m transfer bill' in race for 21-year-old sensation

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool have been told that it would take an offer of £60m to convince Fiorentina to sell centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

Anfield Central claim that Liverpool have been told that only a fee in the region of £60m would be enough to convince Fiorentina to sell Vlahovic this summer.

The report suggests that the Reds are very interested in the 21-year-old and talks have already been held, however the Serie A side are under no pressure to sell their leading goalscorer.

Despite Liverpool's interest, the Reds will reportedly only pursue a deal for the forward if they can agree to pay the fee in a favourable payment structure.

Are any other clubs interested in Vlahovic?

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are joined by fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea in their interest for the centre-forward. Juventus are also reportedly pushing to secure his signature this summer.

However, the report suggests that Juventus are unwilling to match Fiorentina's £60m valuation of the player which could give Liverpool a clearer path towards signing him in the transfer window.

How many goals did Vlahovic score in the 20/21 season?

Vlahovic was the leading goalscorer for Fiorentina in the 2020/21 Serie A campaign as he netted 21 goals with a further three assists to his name.

His goalscoring antics saw him ranked as the fourth highest scorer in Italy's top flight, which is some feat at just 21 years old.

The 6 ft 3 target man is known for his aerial ability and he could offer Liverpool something different in attack. According to WhoScored, Vlahovic has an aerial success rate of 3.1 per game which is the most of any player in Fiorentina's squad.

In comparison, no Reds forward averaged more than 0.7 in the Premier League this season.

Where would Vlahovic fit into Liverpool’s attack?

At present it is difficult to identify where the Serbian would fit in among Liverpool's attacking ranks.

Jurgen Klopp's attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota would likely all be ahead of him if he were to join and he would have to work his way into the starting XI.

Salah, Mane and Firmino have been well-established as Liverpool's front three for some time, whereas Jota ended his debut Anfield campaign with an impressive 13 goals in all competitions.

Firmino's form had been called into question at times this season. The Brazilian netted just nine Premier League goals for the Merseyside outfit this term and Klopp might be keen on replacing him as he approaches 30 years old.

Vlahovic has the potential to become Firmino's long-term successor, and he has plenty of time to develop at just 21. However, it is unlikely that he would start for the side straight away, especially as he would need to acclimatise to a new league.

That might well put Liverpool off paying such a significant fee at this stage of his career.

