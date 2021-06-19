Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls facing battle to keep Josh Windass as Millwall eye swoop

With the dust having now settled from what was a dismal 2020/21 campaign for his side, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has already started his preparations for next season.

The 47-year-old decided to completely overhaul his squad last month by releasing a host of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the Championship.

Meanwhile, an attempt to keep Osaze Urhoghide at Hillsborough by offering him a new deal ultimately failed as the defender is now set to leave when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Whilst Moore will be determined to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in League One later this year, he will also need to make a difficult decision regarding one of the club's key players.

Although he was unable to prevent the Owls from suffering relegation to the third-tier in May, Josh Windass did manage to deliver some impressive performances in the Championship last season.

As a result of these displays, the attacking midfielder has unsurprisingly become the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation.

In a fresh update concerning Windass' future, it has been revealed that Millwall are looking into the possibility of securing his services.

According to Sky Sports, the Lions are reportedly preparing to make a bid for the 27-year-old as manager Gary Rowett looks to bolster his attacking options this summer.

Birmingham City and Preston North End are also monitoring Windass' situation ahead of potential swoops.

The attacking midfielder, whose current deal at Hillsborough is set to run until 2022, managed to score nine goals in the second-tier during the previous campaign and provided his team-mates with six assists in 41 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is concerning news for Wednesday as Windass may be tempted to stay in the Championship after illustrating that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Whilst the Owls may be able to secure a respectable fee for the former Rangers man, they could find it difficult to draft in a suitable replacement for him.

With the club currently under a transfer embargo, the only way that they will be able to draft in new players on permanent deals this summer will be via the free-agent market.

Although there is a host of players available, the Owls could struggle to find an individual who is able to replicate Windass' creativity.

Therefore, it is imperative that Moore does everything he can to persuade the attacking midfielder to stay at Hillsborough for another year.

