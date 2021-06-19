Scotland produced a fine performance as they drew 0-0 with England at Wembley on Friday evening.

Steve Clarke's side lost their Euro 2020 opener to Czech Republic and needed a positive result against their fierce rivals to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the last-16.

And they managed just that in London.

Scotland frustrated England throughout and created the better chances on the evening.

While each and every Scotland player excelled at Wembley, it was Billy Gilmour that stood above the rest.

The 20-year-old was making his first start for his country in the biggest game in their recent history.

He produced an absolutely magnificent performance despite his age and inexperience.

Gilmour was a calm and composed figure in the middle of midfield and he was given the Man of the Match award for his excellence.

What a performance.

Frank Lampard was full of praise for his former player, as he called him a 'top, top player.'

While Netherlands star and former Chelsea player Patrick van Aanholt compared Gilmour to N'Golo Kante.

Gilmour spoke to the media after the game where he expressed his pleasure of of both his and his side's performance.

"I had an idea I was starting in training but I was only told in the last meeting before coming to the game and I texted my mum and dad on the bus. I'm so proud to start and to come here and do really well is even better," he said, per BBC Sport.

"It was a great performance by the team and everyone did what they needed to. We were already pumped up. It was a massive game for us and we knew what we had to do. It gives us confidence to go into the Croatia game."

Scotland now need all three points against Croatia in their last group game to have any chance of qualifying for the last-16.

Gilmour will no doubt be integral in their must-win game.

