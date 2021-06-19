UFC star Davey Grant has reflected on his time as a cast member on 'The Ultimate Fighter: Team Ronda Rousey vs Team Miesha Tate' back in 2013.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the UFC bantamweight, who fights Marlon 'Chito' Vera on Saturday night, spilled on his experience of starring in the hit reality series.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey (12-2), 34, of Santa Monica, California, who famously confronted Tate's coach in one of the most iconic moments in TUF history, became known for her aggressive demeanour which received a fair amount of unwarranted criticism from UFC fans at the time.

But Grant insists that couldn't have been further from the truth away from the cameras.

"It was fantastic, you know, and Ronda did a really good job for us," says Grant. "I really respected everything that she said. She had a really good energy.

"She didn't come across how bubbly and nice of a person she was on the actual show when it got aired. She was really kind, gentle and special, you know?

"It was a fantastic experience and massively helped my development as a mixed martial artist."

England's Grant (13-4), 35, of Darlington, County Durham, is known for his fan-friendly fighting style, having knocked out two of his last three opponents.

Following a lengthy layoff, Grant bounced back from his defeat to Chris Holdsworth in the The Ultimate Fighter 18 finale by defeating Vera via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 84 in February 2016.

When asked how he thinks the fight will play out, Grant said he is expecting fireworks when the two come face to face for the second time at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

"I just think it's going to be a fantastic fight," said the 35-year-old. "I'm going in there looking for the knockout.

"If the submission comes up, I'll take the submission, if I have to grind out the decision, I'll grind out the decision, but I'll be looking for the knockout.

"I'm loving fighting again. I'm loving it, there's nothing in the world I'd rather do. I thank my lucky stars for these opportunities and things like that, it's literally what dreams are made of, you know."

A win over Vera on June 19 would set Grant up rather nicely for a chance of breaking into the top ten of the 135-pound division with the likes of Raphael Assuncao, Cody Stamann and Kyler Phillips just ahead of him.

That's precisely why Grant is eyeing a future bout with Jose Aldo if successful against Vera first.

However, he insists he won't get too far ahead of himself, since he is fully aware of the risks that lie ahead.

"A fight against Jose Aldo would be fantastic," he added. "I've got massive respect for him. He's one of the top guys, a true legend of the sport.

"I've watched him forever growing up, you know, and a fight like that against a top legend would be a dream come true, to be honest.

"But anyone, anyone in the top 10 hopefully, you know, like I say, I'm not looking past him [Vera]. But I want to win and keep climbing the rankings."

