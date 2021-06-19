Rey Mysterio engaged Roman Reigns in a war of words prior to their Hell in a Cell Match

Focused on retribution for his son Dominik, Rey Mysterio called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns, sparking a face-to-face that intensified the imminent showdown inside the dreaded structure.

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez def. Big E & Kevin Owens

After blaming his tag team loss to Big E & Kevin Owens on Sami Zayn last week, Apollo Crews enlisted the help of the debuting gargantuan Commander Azeez for a tag team rematch. The Master Strategist joined the SmackDown announce team.

Zayn’s disruption paved the way for Azeez to hit KO with the Nigerian Nail and left the conspiracy theorist dancing to the backstage area in celebration.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. King Corbin in a Battle for the Crown Match

After weeks of taunting King Corbin and gallivanting around with the crown, The King of Strong Style went head-to-head against the ruthless monarch for crown and kingdom.

With Rick Boogs cheering him on at ringside, Nakamura overcame Corbin with the Kinshasa and was crowned the rightful, regal victor.

Bayley sent a painful message to Bianca Belair en route to Hell in a Cell showdown

Although SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair called out Bayley two days before their SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell, it wasn't until she announced that the match would be inside Hell in a Cell that The Role Model appeared and engaged The EST of WWE, using Belair's hair to unleash a severe beatdown on the titleholder.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis ended in a No-Contest

Before the bell could ring in Angelo Dawkins’ attempt to get payback on Otis for his brutal attack of Montez Ford last week, a pre-match slap by Chad Gable caused the proceedings to go off the rails and led to another vicious two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Otis and his Alpha Academy instructor.

Roman Reigns def. Rey Mysterio in a history-making Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match

In SmackDown’s first-ever Hell in a Cell Match, Rey Mysterio engaged Roman Reigns in an unrelenting battle for the Universal Title after The Head of the Table hurled Dominik over the top rope last week and directly onto the unforgiving ringside floor to take him completely out of action.

The Legendary Luchador incorporated everything possible in his quest for payback, including a fire extinguisher, a tool box and a steel chair. Mysterio even delivered a frog splash off the top rope to drive a steel chair into the titleholder. Reigns fought back like only The Head of the Table could, punishing The Master of the 619 whenever possible.

In the final moments, Reigns hurled Mysterio over the top rope, through the air and into the unforgiving steel of the Cell. He then locked in a version of the Guillotine to make his opponent finally tap out.

In the aftermath, Jimmy Uso emerged and watched as Reigns locked in the Guillotine yet again on Rey.

